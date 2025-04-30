MIMEDX Earnings Results: $MDXG Reports Quarterly Earnings

MIMEDX ($MDXG) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $88,210,000, beating estimates of $87,924,000 by $286,000.

MIMEDX Insider Trading Activity

MIMEDX insiders have traded $MDXG stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MDXG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM FRANK IV HULSE (General Counsel and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 136,042 shares for an estimated $1,066,041 .

. RICCI S WHITLOW (Chief Operating Officer) sold 61,420 shares for an estimated $508,557

KIMBERLY MAERSK-MOLLER (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,976 shares for an estimated $64,281.

MIMEDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of MIMEDX stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIMEDX Government Contracts

We have seen $25,322 of award payments to $MDXG over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

