MiMedx Appoints Ricci Whitlow As COO

(RTTNews) - MiMedx Group, Inc. (MDXG), a biomedical firm, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Ricci Whitlow as Chief Operating Officer.

Whitlow is joining MIMEDX from Catalent, where she most recently worked as President, Clinical Supply Services.

Prior to her role at Catalent, Whitlow had served at various leadership roles at a number of MedTech companies, including Optinose, LifeCell, Kinetic Concepts, and Johnson & Johnson.

