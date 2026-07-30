MiMedx To Acquire Sanara MedTech In $350 Million Deal; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - MiMed Group Inc. (MDXG), a biopharmaceutical company focused on regenerative medicines, has agreed to acquire Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI) in a transaction valued at $35 per share, or approximately $350 million.

Sanara specializes in regenerative surgical products, including its flagship CellerateRX Surgical Powder and BIASURGE Advanced Surgical Solution, and is preparing for a 2027 commercial launch of OsStic BioAdhesive Advanced Bone Fixation, a device designated as Breakthrough by the U.S. FDA. The merger will combine Sanara's surgical technologies with MiMedx's portfolio, expanding reach across collagen particulate, wound irrigation and bone fixation markets.

MIMEDX CEO Joseph H. Capper, stated that the combination will accelerate growth in surgical subspecialties, with combined 2027 revenue projected to exceed $400 million and adjusted EBITDA margins expected above 20%. Sanara CEO Seth Yon emphasized that the deal provides shareholders with a compelling cash premium while allowing participation in future value creation, positioning the merged company to strengthen distributor relationships and expand operating room presence.

The transaction is expected to deliver immediate revenue growth and cost synergies of over $20 million, while nearly doubling MiMedx's surgical revenue base. Both companies highlighted the strategic fit and momentum in regenerative surgical care as they prepare to integrate operations.

This acquisition underscores MiMedx's strategic priority to expand its surgical footprint and positions the combined entity as an established regenerative medicine company across multiple surgical subspecialities.

SMTI has traded between $16.50 and $35.95 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $33.91, up 12.10%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.