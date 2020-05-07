Mimecast Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MIME

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mimecast Ltd (Symbol: MIME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.50, changing hands as high as $42.25 per share. Mimecast Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIME's low point in its 52 week range is $25.14 per share, with $54.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.15.

