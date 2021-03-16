MIME Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mimecast Ltd (Symbol: MIME) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.19, changing hands as high as $45.21 per share. Mimecast Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MIME shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MIME's low point in its 52 week range is $25.14 per share, with $59.4799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.00.

