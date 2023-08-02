Mimasu Semiconductor Industry (TYO:8155) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 3,366.00

The average one-year price target for Mimasu Semiconductor Industry (TYO:8155) has been revised to 3,366.00 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of 2,856.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,333.00 to a high of 3,465.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.33% from the latest reported closing price of 2,944.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mimasu Semiconductor Industry. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8155 is 0.03%, an increase of 31.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.69% to 1,514K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 4.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8155 by 6.71% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 146K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 48.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8155 by 97.34% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 112K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 111K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 17.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8155 by 22.61% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 109K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

