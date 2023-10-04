Mimasu Semiconductor Industry (TYO:8155) Price Target Decreased by 9.09% to 3,060.00

The average one-year price target for Mimasu Semiconductor Industry (TYO:8155) has been revised to 3,060.00 / share. This is an decrease of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 3,366.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 3,150.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.91% from the latest reported closing price of 2,510.00 / share.

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mimasu Semiconductor Industry. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8155 is 0.03%, an increase of 26.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.54% to 1,763K shares.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 312K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing an increase of 53.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8155 by 120.49% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 197K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 148K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92K shares, representing an increase of 38.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8155 by 50.59% over the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 137K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8155 by 27.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 112K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

