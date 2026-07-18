Milton Hershey School Trust Sells 30,000 Hershey Shares for $5.2 Million. Here's What Investors Should Know.

Key Points

30,000 shares were sold for ~$5.2 million based on weighted-average execution prices recorded across the transaction dates.

The disposal represents a 2% reduction in the entity's direct equity holdings in the common stock class.

The firm maintains its primary exposure through ~1.3 million common shares and ~54.6 million Class B common shares.

The transaction represents routine portfolio management for the trust, which retains significant voting power and beneficial ownership.

10 stocks we like better than Hershey ›

The Milton Hershey School, an entity insider of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), executed sales of 30,000 shares of common stock on July 13, 2026, and July 14, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$5.2 million Shares sold (directly held) 30,000 Post-transaction shares 1,265,749 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 1,226,119 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 39,630 Post-transaction value ~$215.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($172.53); post-transaction value based on July 15, 2026, market close ($170.27).

Key questions

What was the execution price range for these transactions?

The sale was conducted in multiple tranches, with weighted-average prices ranging from $169.44 to $177.64 per share over the two days.

The sale was conducted in multiple tranches, with weighted-average prices ranging from $169.44 to $177.64 per share over the two days. What is the scale of the entity's total beneficial ownership?

Beyond its ~1.3 million common shares, the firm holds ~54.6 million shares of Class B common stock, which are convertible share-for-share into common stock at any time.

Beyond its ~1.3 million common shares, the firm holds ~54.6 million shares of Class B common stock, which are convertible share-for-share into common stock at any time. How has the stock performed leading up to this transaction?

As of the transaction date, the company has delivered a total return of 5% over the past year.

As of the transaction date, the company has delivered a total return of 5% over the past year. What is the relationship between the reporting entities?

The Milton Hershey School Trust wholly owns Hershey Trust Company and serves as the trustee for the school trust, managing its significant stake in the confectioner.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-17) $171.42 Market Capitalization $34.5 billion Revenue (TTM) $12.0 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.1 billion

Company Snapshot

The Hershey Company manufactures and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of confectionery products and salty snacks, generating revenue through three primary business segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International operations.

The company operates a vertically integrated business model encompassing manufacturing, distribution, and retail sales of branded consumer packaged goods across domestic and international markets.

Hershey's customer base includes retail channels, foodservice operators, and consumers across North America and select international markets, with particular strength in premium confectionery and salty snacks.

The Hershey Company is a leading global manufacturer of confectionery and salty snack products with a market capitalization of $34.5 billion and TTM revenues of $12.0 billion. The company leverages its iconic brand portfolio and established distribution infrastructure to maintain competitive positioning within the consumer defensive sector, serving diverse customer segments through strategically organized regional and product-focused business divisions.

What this transaction means for investors

The Milton Hershey School Trust’s recent sales are standard transactions for the unique entity and shouldn’t sway investors. The Milton Hershey School is a private, free-tuition K-12 school founded by Milton Hershey, the founder of The Hershey Company. These transactions are more business-like than anything.

From a stock perspective, Hershey has been somewhat disappointing over the last five years, generating total returns of 1.5% annually as it battled soaring cocoa prices, the uptake of GLP-1 medicines, inflation, and a broader shift toward healthier eating options. Hershey is a core position in my daughter’s portfolio as it is an easy-to-recognize brand to help learn about investing, but we may start looking for something with more growth potential.

That said, Hershey only trades at 20 times forward earnings and offers a steadily growing dividend that currently yields 3.4%, so its stability could serve as a decent cornerstone stock for a conservative portfolio. The company just grew sales by 11% in its latest quarter and expects revenue to rise 4.5% in 2026, so it may be returning to its more steady-Eddie ways, rather than the pricing-induced volatility it recently saw. As it continues to expand into higher-growth areas such as nutritional bars and new international markets, HSY stock could rebound over the next five years.

Should you buy stock in Hershey right now?

Before you buy stock in Hershey, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hershey wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $371,842!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,244,783!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 18, 2026.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Hershey. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hershey. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.