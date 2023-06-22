Mills Music Trust - Unit (MMTRS) Declares $0.38 Dividend

Mills Music Trust - Unit said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mills Music Trust - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMTRS is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

