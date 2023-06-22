News & Insights

Dividends
MMTRS

Mills Music Trust - Unit (MMTRS) Declares $0.38 Dividend

June 22, 2023 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Mills Music Trust - Unit said on June 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 25, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends

Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mills Music Trust - Unit. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMTRS is 0.00%, a decrease of 9.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MMTRS / Mills Music Trust - Unit Shares Held by Institutions

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Dividends
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MMTRS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.