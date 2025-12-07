Millrose Properties Stock Has Surged 48% Since February Debut — So Why Did One Investor Sell a $23 Million Stake?

Key Points

New York City-based Newtyn Management sold 807,135 shares of Millrose Properties, reducing its position by $23 million in the third quarter.

The transaction represented approximately 2.8% of reported 13F assets under management.

The move marked an exit for Newtyn, which reported holding no shares of Millrose Properties as of September 30.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On November 14, New York City-based Newtyn Management disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out its entire Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP) stake, a move valued at approximately $23 million.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing on November 14, Newtyn Management exited its entire holding in Millrose Properties, selling 807,135 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $23 million based on reported quarterly average prices. The position was previously 3.5% of the end of the second quarter.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:INDV: $101.3 million (12.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QDEL: $79.5 million (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:TBPH: $72.3 million (8.8% of AUM)

NYSE:AD: $67.5 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSE:CNNE: $62.5 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of Friday, MRP shares were priced at $31.71, up 47.5% since its February spin-off.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $5.3 billion Revenue (TTM) $411 million Net income (TTM) $191.8 million Dividend yield 5.7%

Company Snapshot

Millrose Properties operates a Homesite Option Purchase Platform (HOPP'R), facilitating residential land banking and providing homebuilders with capital-efficient access to controlled land positions.

Primary customers include institutional and large-scale homebuilders seeking flexible land acquisition strategies in the U.S. residential real estate market.

The company is positioned as a differentiated partner in the residential REIT sector, focusing on recurring revenue and capital efficiency.

Millrose Properties specializes in residential real estate solutions, leveraging its HOPP'R platform to enable homebuilders to efficiently secure land for future development. The company's strategy centers on providing investors with access to income-generating, real estate-backed opportunities traditionally limited to institutional participants.

Foolish Take

Even with shares rallying since their February spin-off, Millrose Properties’ latest results show why some investors may still be rotating exposure rather than exiting on concerns. Millrose is scaling at a pace unusual for a newly listed residential-land platform, redeploying capital as fast as it recycles it, and producing predictable, contract-based cash flow. For long-term investors, the combination of rising guidance, strengthened liquidity, and accelerating non-Lennar partnerships helps clarify the company’s trajectory as it transitions fully into its post-spin identity.



The portfolio has expanded meaningfully: Millrose generated $852 million in net homesite sale proceeds, including $766 million from Lennar, and redeployed $858 million back into Lennar-related land acquisitions in the third quarter. Under other builder agreements, funding reached $770 million, lifting invested capital outside Lennar to $1.8 billion, at an attractive 11.3% weighted-average yield. Management also completed $2 billion in senior notes offerings, eliminating near-term maturities and boosting liquidity to $1.6 billion.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is that Millrose is behaving less like a fragile spin-off and more like a maturing capital-recycling engine: high-yielding assets, strong liquidity, and secular demand from national builders. And all of this to say it doesn't seem unusual for a fund to lock in profits here and reallocate to ideas with more upside.

Glossary

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F filing: A quarterly report required by the SEC, disclosing holdings of institutional investment managers.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a company divided by its share price, expressed as a percentage.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Land banking: The practice of acquiring and holding land for future development or sale.

Capital-efficient: Using the least amount of capital necessary to achieve a desired investment or business outcome.

REIT: Real Estate Investment Trust; a company owning or financing income-producing real estate.

Institutional investor: An organization, such as a fund or insurance company, that invests large sums of money.

Homesite Option Purchase Platform (HOPP'R): A platform allowing homebuilders to secure future land development rights with flexible terms.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment held in a company by an individual or institution.

Sell-out: The complete sale of an investment position, reducing ownership to zero.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 991%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends QuidelOrtho. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.