Millions of aviation jobs at risk, airlines beg for govt support -IATA

Published
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Global airlines said 25 million jobs across the world could be at risk from the coronavirus travel downturn, as the industry's representative body launched a plea for urgent government support amid warnings that carriers are running out of cash.

Global air travel slumped by 70% at the beginning of the second quarter, the International Air Transport Association told an online news conference on Tuesday, with European flights down 90%.

