Millions of Americans Have Gotten Stimulus Checks. Did You?

Tens of millions of Americans owed stimulus checks, called economic-impact payments, got the money last week, and more is on the way.

These are the unprecedented checks sent from the U.S. Treasury directly to qualifying Americans. The payments are part of the $2 trillion Cares Act designed to help individuals, and businesses large and small, weather the Covid-19 storm.

An estimated 80 million people are eligible for the checks. Those yet to receive their money can check the status of their payment on an Internal Revenue Service website.

The money is needed. More than 26 million Americans have filed initial claims for unemployment benefits over the past five weeks. There are (or were), roughly, 160 million jobs in the U.S. before the Covid-19 pandemic upended the American economy. Almost 17% of the workforce has been abruptly thrown out of work by the virus.

The median U.S. household income is about $63,000, according to the Census Bureau. So the stimulus checks—for the average family with a couple of children—represent a couple of weeks of income.

Eligible taxpayers get a check for up to $1,200 for individuals or $2,400 for married couples, with an extra $500 for each qualifying child. The payments are reduced by $5 for each $100 above an income threshold of $75,000 for an individual, or $150,000 for a married couple.

Roughly speaking, people earning more than $99,000 as individuals, or $174,000 as couples, won’t get a check.

That’s not great news for some. But there is another bit of good news about the payment. The income isn’t taxable, so more of the funds can flow into the economy.

Covid-19 continues to create uncertainty for investors. About 25% of S&P 500 companies have reported first-quarter numbers. Many have suspended their full-year financial guidance, so investors will be flying blind for the rest of the year. Earnings were down about 18% year over year in the first quarter, based on the companies that have reported results so far.

Investors hate uncertainty. They hate lower earnings too. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, as a result, is down 17.6% year to date. The S&P 500 is off 13.4%.

America remains one of the countries hardest hit by the global pandemic. Total cases now top 869,000, while deaths are approaching 50,000, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Testing continues apace. Almost 4.7 million Americans have been tested for Covid-19. A test of about 3,000 New York state residents found that more than 13% had Covid-19 antibodies.

Widespread testing availability—and knowledge about who might be immune—will be helpful to restarting the economy and getting Americans back to work.

