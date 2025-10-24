Millionaires’ Money Superstitions — Could They Help You?

According to a Pew Research Center survey from earlier this year, 37% of Americans believe their financial situation will be better a year from now, and 35% think it will remain the same.

However, it’s worth mentioning that financial beliefs can drive your actions and impact your approach to money management. We all have different sets of beliefs when it comes to personal finance, and it can be interesting to explore alternative methods.

Trending Now: 5 Key Mindset Shifts To Financially Become the Top 1%, According to Humphrey Yang

Explore More: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

We will share the top money superstitions from millionaires and explore how these beliefs influence their approach to handling finances and growing wealth.

Never Leave Money Hanging Around

“Among the money superstitions that have remained with me is never leaving money lying in a wallet or a drawer for more than seven days,” said Michael Kruse, a DUI and criminal defense lawyer and the head of Kruse Law Firm.

Early in his career as a Crown prosecutor, Kruse noticed that his peers with good salaries left money sitting around without a purpose. He added, “I started spending money as though it was going to run out of time.” He always tried to spend or invest the money he had instead of letting it sit idle.

Kruse believes that this custom helped him keep his money in circulation with a purpose and forced him to develop a steady discipline of movement, which allowed him to grow into great riches.

Check Out: 4 Secrets of the Truly Wealthy, According To Dave Ramsey

You Should Never Have Crumpled Bills

Kruse believes that crumpled or torn bills attract a lack of order. Whenever he received torn bills, he changed them at the bank on the same day.

“The necessity to handle hundreds of thousands of dollars in client trust accounts will demand precision, and that practice of keeping things in order began with such a simple item as a wrinkled $20,” he said.

Kruse believes that this influenced his process of examining statements, reconciling ledgers and creating reinvestments. He also noted that clean, crisp cash had become synonymous with the respect he had for his financial transactions.

You Should Always Have Money in Your Wallet at Night

Kruse doesn’t leave his wallet without leaving any money at night. He believes this little ritual serves as a confirmation of a psychological foundation of plenty and safety, particularly during turbulent periods. He credits this attitude with preventing him from panicking and selling his assets at a loss during the 2008 financial crisis, when many others were forced to do the same.

Emma Alves, a senior lawyer at Alves Law, added, “Even if I pay for everything with an electronic card, I keep at least $100 in cash hidden inside. It sounds symbolic, but it puts my mind in a different place.” She strives to cultivate an abundant mindset, rather than one of scarcity, which helps her avoid falling into reactive spending habits.

Leave Money in Your Office To Attract More Money

Alves shared that she has a stack of untouched $2 bills in her office safe.

“My grandmother gave them to me when I graduated from law school and told me never to spend them, because money attracts money when it is home,” she said.

She noted this superstition has influenced how she approaches unplanned money. Whenever she has a higher income, she ensures that some of it remains untouched for extended periods. She feels that it’s like the $2 bills are holding down new income and that she has to think before moving money, which provides her with a natural buffer protecting long-term assets.

Never Make Major Purchases on Mondays

“I never make major purchase decisions on Mondays because that’s a day when my mind is still transitioning from being relaxed after a weekend to being focused at work,” remarked Caleb Johnstone, the SEO Director at Paperstack. “My experience shows I get better results by saving major purchases for Tuesday through Thursday so they feel more solid, grounded and strategic.”

This superstition has had a direct impact on his buying decisions for new cars, home improvements and reviews of investments. By taking the time to review purchases, he believes that it helps him make better decisions.

Invest Unexpected Income Into Skills

Johnstone noted that he invests any unexpected income he receives in skill-building assets within 48 hours.

“If I come across any unexpected bonuses or freelance-related payments, the money goes straight into my advanced certifications, premium courses or industry tools to develop my knowledge,” he explained.

Johnstone treats unexpected money as if it will be gone if he just saves it normally. He believes that this financial approach helped jumpstart his career growth and earning potential even faster.

Pick Up Every Penny

“I have a somewhat superstitious habit of picking up every coin I find on the ground, no matter how small,” noted Richard Robbins, an online entrepreneur and the founder of Robbins Athletics. “A penny might not hold much value in today’s world, but to me it represents respect for the work that went into creating it.”

Robbins pointed out that by honoring even the smallest unit of currency, he’s reminded that value always starts with effort. He also shared that picking up a coin isn’t about good luck, but it’s about keeping himself grounded.

Could These Money Superstitions Work for You?

“Such habits are effective as they develop attention and intentionality, which is usually more effective than the amounts of money that are in question,” remarked Kruse.

He believes that money-related superstitions shouldn’t be treated like formulas, but rather as strategies that bring about structure, which leads to growth. Since these superstitions aren’t based on data or logic, it can be challenging to prove that they do indeed work.

As always, it’s essential to note that personal finance advice is tailored to each individual and varies based on their specific situation. While these unique superstitions and methods may not work for everyone, they could be something worth considering.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Millionaires’ Money Superstitions — Could They Help You?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.