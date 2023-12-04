Millionaire’s Basket: 3 Stocks Wealthy Investors Are Pouring Money Into

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In stock investments, certain companies capture the attention and capital of elite investors. Exploring the bustling landscape of millionaire’s baskets reveals a trio of enterprises. These companies stand as pillars of strategic growth and financial prowess. They are enticing the wealthy investors to pour their money into these promising stocks.

The first stock on the list shines with consistent revenue growth, propelled by the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) segments. The second one dazzles after a transformative Sprint business acquisition, showcasing monumental revenue spikes and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the third is captivated with its technological edge in AI-related systems and diversified product portfolio.

Read more for a journey through the financial triumphs and strategic foresight that have elevated these companies to the echelons of investor interest. Also, discover why these stocks have become magnets for wealthy investors seeking lucrative opportunities and long-term growth prospects.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) has demonstrated consistent revenue growth, with the third quarter revenue reaching $2.04 billion, representing a 6% year-over-year increase. Both segments have driven the growth, with ATS revenue up 12% and CCS revenue up 2% year-over-year. Specifically, the revenue increase is based on various factors, including program ramps, demand strength in aerospace, and an improved business mix.

At the bottom, Celestica has seen positive trends in segment margins. The CCS segment saw a segment margin of 6.2%, the highest ever recorded. This increase was due to higher volumes with hyperscale customers and production efficiency. Additionally, despite a slight decrease in the ATS segment margin, Celestica’s efforts in solid operational execution have led to an overall non-IFRS operating margin expansion of 0.60%. As a result, it is reaching 5.7%, marking the 15th consecutive quarter of year-to-year non-IFRS operating margin expansion.

Looking at the balance sheet, Celestica’s financial health is notable. It is evidenced by its adjusted gross margin increase of 0.90% year-over-year, improved mix, and positive adjusted free cash flow for 19 consecutive quarters. The company has prudent management of inventory and cash deposits, with a notable decrease in inventory year-over-year, suggesting efficient working capital management. Additionally, the company has a healthy liquidity position, with approximately $1 billion available for business requirements.

Finally, the company has provided a positive outlook for Q4 2023, with the enterprise end market boosting revenue growth by the high twenties. Celestica’s strategic initiatives, such as investing in expanding capacity in Indonesia for PCI business (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celestica) and focusing on hyper-scaler business in the CCS segment, demonstrate proactive steps to capture growth opportunities. Join the wealthy investors who have dove into this stock.

Cogent (CCOI)

Cogent (NASDAQ:CCOI) has undergone significant expansion and transformation through acquiring the Sprint business. It has enriched its network, customer base, and business scale. The acquisition has boosted Cogent’s annualized revenue run rate to surpass $1 billion in Q3 2023. The quarter-on-quarter revenue growth is substantial, marking a 14.9% increase to $275.4 million and an impressive 83.6% surge year-over-year.

At the bottom line, Cogent has a solid improvement in EBITDA as adjusted margin, hitting a record high of 47.7% from 25.2% in Q2 2023. This surge signifies existing operational efficiency and effective cost management.

In detail, Cogent’s acquisition of Sprint’s business assets, including fiber optic roots, facilities, and right-of-way relationships, has substantially fortified its network capabilities. The acquisition, valued at more than $1 billion, was accomplished for a nominal fee of $1, leveraging the company’s capability to acquire valuable assets at a low cost.

The acquisition has significantly expanded Cogent’s network footprint, adding tens of thousands of route miles of fiber, both intercity and metropolitan. The company has also expanded its data center presence. Progressively, it is converting Sprint facilities into Cogent data centers, with plans for further expansion.

Cogent has achieved immediate and substantial cost savings post-acquisition, exceeding initial expectations. The company anticipates achieving annual savings of $180 million from the Sprint North American network and additional savings from O&M expenses and synergies. It is projecting continued cost-efficiency.

Finally, Cogent forecasts long-term average annual annual revenue growth between 5% and 7%. This revenue growth is attached with an EBITDA margin expansion of approximately 1% annually. These multi-year projections underline the company’s sustained growth potential through profitability.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) embeds solid growth prospects and market strength through its financial performance and strategic initiatives. In Q1 FY24, revenue surged to $2.12 billion, marking a commendable +14% year-over-year growth sustaining a promising trajectory.

The company’s alignment with emerging technology trends positions it as a frontrunner. Being the first to introduce the NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) GH200 Grace HopperTM and Grace Superchips showcases Celestica’s technological edge. Also, the diversified product launches, including 5th Gen Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Xeon Processors, AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) H13 WIO Edge Series, and innovative storage solutions like E1.S/E3.S All-Flash Storage and E3.S CXL Memory Modules, compiles a versatile product portfolio.

Additionally, Super Micro Computer’s strategic execution emphasizes IT rack solutions for emerging CPU, GPU, and DPU offerings. This demonstrates adaptability for future technologies. It focuses on single-source liquid-cooling infrastructure solutions and expansion plans in San Jose, Taiwan, and Malaysia for potential operational scalability.

Financially, the Q1 FY24 operating and free cash flows of $271 million and $268 million, respectively. It also has a healthy total cash of $543 million and a reduced total debt of $144 million. This indicates robust financial management.

Remarkably, the Q2 FY24 revenue guidance of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion projects a substantial 50% to 61% year-over-year growth. This highlights management’s confidence in strategies and market positioning. Lastly, Celestica’s reported more than five times faster growth than the industry average over the previous 12 months. This underlines its adeptness in seizing market demands. Wealthy investors are all over this stock.

