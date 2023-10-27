Millionaire Secrets: 3 Stocks to Turn $1,000 Into a Fortune

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The quest to uncover the next big success story is an ongoing pursuit for investors. Three companies are captivating exemplars of success for those seeking to turn a modest investment into a financial fortune. This has led to this list of stocks to buy.

The article delves into the strategies and technologies that have propelled these companies to new heights. It explores the common thread that binds them together—innovation, adaptability, and a steadfast focus on growth. The first stock’s groundbreaking ENHANZE technology revolutionizes drug delivery and patient care.

The second one’s soaring order intake and aviation prowess set the stage for lasting prosperity. Meanwhile, the third’s agile approach to digital advertising has propelled them to the forefront of this dynamic industry.

Halozyme (HALO)

Halozyme’s (NASDAQ:HALO) proprietary ENHANZE technology is at the core of its success. ENHANZE is an enzyme, “rHuPH20“, listed by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as an active ingredient in various combination products.

As a result, this technology offers several specific advantages. ENHANZE allows for the rapid subcutaneous delivery of large volumes of drugs. This is a significant advantage as it reduces treatment time, making the process more convenient for patients. Subcutaneous delivery using ENHANZE has been shown to reduce the rate of potentially life-threatening infusion-related reactions. This clear clinical benefit enhances patient safety and satisfaction. This makes it one of those stocks to buy.

Subcutaneous delivery co-formulated with ENHANZE translates into meaningful cost savings and advantages for the healthcare system. These include decreased healthcare practitioner time and resource utilization, greater patient throughput, and reduced drug waste. As global infusion clinic capacity constraints become, more acute, subcutaneous delivery with ENHANZE plays a vital role in allowing more patients to access therapy and receive treatment on time.

On the other hand, Halozyme’s product portfolio is diverse and includes established products and those in development. For instance, DARZALEX, developed in partnership with Janssen, owned by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), continues to exhibit impressive growth, with combined IV and subcutaneous revenue increasing approximately 23% year-over-year. Analysts project annual sales of $16.7 billion in 2028.

Additionally, Phesgo’s sales have been increasing, reaching CHF 517 million in the first half of 2023, with expectations of growing to a 50% market share. Patient preference for Phesgo’s subcutaneous administration over the IV formulation is a significant driver. All in all, it’s one of those stocks to buy.

Finally, the approval and launch of products like VYVGART Hytrulo for Myasthenia Gravis and the positive clinical study results for Roche’s (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) OCREVUS in patients with multiple sclerosis contribute to revenue growth.

Cae (CAE)

Cae (NYSE:CAE) has achieved an impressive milestone with over $1 billion in total order intake. It is resulting in a record backlog of $11.2 billion. This exceptional order intake demonstrates a high demand for Cae’s services in the aviation and defense sectors. Also, a substantial backlog is a positive indicator of future revenue and growth potential. In the case of Cae, it suggests a solid and stable revenue stream in the years to come.

Additionally, Cae’s Civil segment is showing robust growth with double-digit year-over-year expansion. This segment successfully addresses an increasing share of its customers’ training and operational needs. The establishment of long-term training service agreements with major US airlines exemplifies it. Also, these agreements, along with $730 million in orders and a book-to-sales ratio of 1.35, signify a strong and growing demand for Cae’s civil aviation training services.

Further, the Civil segment has delivered six full-flight simulators during the quarter, and the average training center utilization has increased to 77%, up from 71% in the previous year. Fundamentally, this growth in training demand reflects the strength of the commercial and business aviation sectors across all regions.

Notably, during the recent Paris Air Show, Cae announced a strategic alliance with Boeing (NYSE:BA). As a result, it is making Cae an authorized Boeing training provider and the first to offer its competency-based training and assessment curriculum. This makes it one of those stocks to buy.

Finally, this partnership extends access to high-quality, innovative flight training to commercial aviation customers worldwide. Therefore, this reflects Cae’s commitment to advancing safety and revolutionizing the future of training in the aviation industry.

Perion (PERI)

Perion’s (NASDAQ:PERI) strategic diversification model is a fundamental strength. The company strategically follows digital advertising budgets as they shift between various channels. It includes search advertising, video, CTV, retail media, and digital advertising as a whole.

This approach allows Perion to establish a strong foothold in fast-growing markets where technology plays a critical role, and margins are higher. The ability to adapt quickly to evolving market trends is facilitated by a culture that fosters agility. Perion can seize opportunities as they emerge, enabling the company to maintain its competitive edge. Thus, this agility is a crucial asset in the dynamic world of digital advertising.

Additionally, Perion achieved impressive revenue growth in Q2 2023, with a 22% year-over-year increase. This growth demonstrates the company’s ability to capture a significant digital advertising market share. Also, the company’s revenue growth is noteworthy, particularly in the face of continued economic headwinds and uncertainties. This resilience represents Perion’s market positioning and ability to adapt to challenging circumstances.

At a broader level, Perion’s ability to win the trust of significant retailers like Kroger (NYSE:KR), Rite Aid (OTCMKTS:RADCQ), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), and Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) is a testament to the strength of its solutions. These partnerships drive meaningful business results and contribute to the company’s growth. Further, the recognition by Retail TouchPoints with the award for brand experience underscores the quality of Perion’s technology and its appeal to major retailers.

Finally, Perion’s ability to raise its fiscal 2023 guidance, with a 16% year-over-year growth in revenue at the midpoint and an expected 26% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA, reflects its confidence in sustaining growth and profitability at a rapid pace.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

