Millionaire Rulebreaker: Ignore This Common Advice To Get Rich

Becoming a millionaire is, understandably, a dream of many Americans. Though some may see this dream as impossible, recent research shows that a large percentage of people actually think it’s not only doable, but probable.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are Investments Everyone Should Avoid During an Economic Downturn

More: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

According to a GOBankingRates study, 62% of Americans believe that they’ll become millionaires. This belief may contradict common reality, though, as there are only about 22 million millionaires in the U.S.. That may sound like a lot, but that’s only 8.8% of the population, according to Zippia.

But statistics should not destroy hope. If you really invest yourself, you might just be able to become a millionaire. How do you do it? There are a lot of really smart traditional ways to build wealth, but there are also some outside-the-box ways to significantly grow your net worth. In an article published on CNBC, contributor Steve Adcock shares how he augmented his fortune and was able to retire at 35.

Adcock says he ignored a number of common “society rules” in order to amass his wealth. Let’s explore the rules he broke and find out what finance experts think about breaking these rules.

Rule #1 To Break: Don’t Be Selfish

Sometimes we end up in situations where we put others entirely before ourselves. This, according to Adcock, is not a wise move.

“I call it healthy selfishness,” Adcock wrote. “Putting yourself first means prioritizing your mental and physical health.”

James Allen, founder of Billpin.com, suggests that this is not only a smart move, but a generous one. “[Healthy selfishness] allowed him to be more productive and give back in a meaningful way.”

The concept of healthy selfishness isn’t new. In fact, it’s one that other experts have praised, with some even opining that it could be crucial to preventing burnout.

Make Money With AI and ChatGPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Rule #2 To Break: Follow Your Passion

It feels like every day we’re being told to follow our passions. But Adcock suggests this can be a toxic rule, and one that should be broken when it comes to earning money.

“My passion is photography, but I chose a career in computer science because I’m good at it, and technology professions tend to pay more,” Adcock wrote.

Gates Little, president and CEO at altLINE Sobanco, thinks it’s wise to break the rule of following your passion — not just for financial health, but for your own happiness.

“I like the advice of keeping your passions for yourself,” Little said. “The intense pressure to monetize your passion can cause deep resentment and drain the joy from what you love. Instead, I recommend pursuing what you are great at, and placing boundaries around your free time to ensure a work-life balance that allows for hobbies.”

Rule #3 To Break: Don’t Rock the Boat

Perhaps unsurprisingly, one of the perceived societal rules that Adcock rails against is to not rock the boat. This means speaking up in professional situations.

“Had I sat through meetings quietly, I would not have advanced into leadership positions — or higher salaries — as quickly,” Adcock said.

The recommendation to break this rule isn’t quite as appealing, but it does have potential.

“If you have a toxic boss, rocking the boat will not help you advance, but then again you’ll be stuck in a company that you hate and that will likely fail,” Little said. “If you have a collaborative and helpful boss, they will likely be open to feedback, ideas and constructive criticism. Plus, a toxic boss is more likely to dangle a carrot like promotions or projects and not follow through, so you are better off being honest (but kind) and knowing the true colors of the people you are working for.”

Rule #4 To Break: Hustle 24/7

It’s a popular philosophy to work, work, work virtually around the clock. This is a rule that is really bad for your mental health, but it could also be bad for your financial future and get in the way of becoming a millionaire.

“Working too much and burning out will not help you become more successful,” Adcock wrote. “It’s okay to use entertainment and other outlets to help you decompress and relax after a job well done.”

Brett Johnson, owner of Cash For House Pro, agrees. “Hustling 24/7 is not sustainable in the long run. Make time for leisure activities and relaxation to prevent burnout and maintain productivity,” Johnson said. “Finding a healthy work-life balance is crucial for staying motivated and focused.”

Rule #5 To Break: Stick to Your Job Description

Adcock believes in not sticking to your job description when seeking career opportunities and professional growth. Sticking strictly to your job description is actually a move that career experts do not recommend, as it can limit you and your potential, chiefly by psychologically preventing you from applying to jobs in which you could excel.

“If there’s a chance [to] take on more responsibility than you think you might be prepared for, my best advice is be brave and give it a try,” Adcock wrote. “It could put you in a position for raises, promotions and other opportunities to make more money down the line.”

Rule #6 To Break: Don’t Be Nice If You Want To Win

Perhaps the most acceptable rebellion Adcock promotes is to be nice if you want to win. Often, we’re encouraged as go-getters to be aggressive and ruthless at all costs. This type of attitude can work against you.

“Kindness opens doors,” Adcock wrote. “A big part of my success came from my personality and demeanor in the office. I gained a reputation as someone who was easy to work [with].”

Little sides with Adcock. “The idea you have to be cutthroat and mean to succeed is romanticized in Hollywood movies like ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,'” Little said. “In reality, people would rather hire someone they know they can collaborate with and disagree with in healthy ways.”

Note, there is a balance here. You don’t want to be a doormat either.

“The trick is to be a helpful resource for your team and demonstrate leadership by being supportive and collaborative,” Little said. “People who are cutthroat make the mistake of thinking that being the boss is purely about power to control a team, but in fact solid leadership is about delegation, support and resource management. That’s how you rise through the ranks (and the pay grades).”

Remember That Rules Will Vary

Allen points out that though breaking these rules worked great for Adcock, these tactics won’t necessarily work for you.

“They are not a one-size-fits-all solution,” Allen said. “Success is a very personal journey and what works for one person may not work for another. For instance, some people find great success and satisfaction in turning their passions into their careers. Others may find that rocking the boat too much can lead to unnecessary conflict.”

The key, Allen says, is to understand yourself, your strengths, and your values — and then carve your own path to success.

“It’s like cooking a unique recipe. You can’t just follow someone else’s recipe and expect the dish to taste the same,” Allen said. “You have to add your own spices, adjust the heat to your liking, and sometimes even change the main ingredient. That’s when you create a dish, or in this case, a life, that’s truly yours.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Millionaire Rulebreaker: Ignore This Common Advice To Get Rich

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.