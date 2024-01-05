Millionaire Roadmap: 7 Must-Own Stocks to Ride the Wealth Wave

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In an era where the market shifts at breakneck speed, millionaire-maker stocks can pop at any minute. Identifying potential investment avenues is critical to navigating a constantly changing landscape.

These millionaire-maker stocks represent market giants and catalysts reshaping consumer discretionary, technology, finance, and automobile sectors.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has rapidly accumulated over 0.5 billion miles (Q3 2023) driven with the Full Self-Driving beta.

This indicates the company’s significant progress in AI development, which is crucial for achieving full vehicle autonomy.

Elon Musk stresses Tesla’s unique method of converting large input data into concise outputs. Tesla can become a leader in self-driving technology with this AI-focused strategy.

Tesla completed a 10K GPU cluster of H100s, highlighting their focus on large-scale deployment of advanced computing infrastructure. This technology enables faster production of high-compute units, crucial for training AI models. Implementing this computing infrastructure could give Tesla a competitive edge in self-driving capabilities.

Finally, Tesla deployed 4 gigawatt hours of energy storage products in Q3, indicating a substantial increase in its energy division.

Tesla’s highest-margin business contributed over $0.5 billion to quarterly profit. Focusing on energy storage aligns with Tesla’s strategy to diversify revenue and meet the demand for sustainable energy solutions and makes TSLA one of the millionaire-maker stocks on the rise.

Amazon (AMZN)

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) staggering surge in operating income by 343% year-over-year is noteworthy (Q3 2023), reflecting effective strategic changes. These changes focused on cost optimizations, operational efficiency enhancements, and strategic investments in high-return areas.

Amazon’s transition to eight regional fulfillment networks in the U.S. was a major operational change. This change has positively impacted Amazon’s cost-to-serve metrics, customer experiences, and operational efficiency.

Overall, the optimized regional fulfillment clusters, reduced distances, and improved delivery speeds have lowered costs and enhanced customer satisfaction.

Thus, focusing on shorter travel distances and fewer touches in the delivery process has helped achieve faster delivery speeds, a crucial factor influencing customer buying behavior.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) robust start to fiscal 2024 (Q1) was underpinned by the exceptional growth in Microsoft Cloud.

The cloud has recorded quarterly revenue surpassing $31.8 billion, marking a substantial 24% increase. This substantial growth reflects the increasing adoption of Microsoft’s cloud services by businesses worldwide.

The company’s proactive cloud strategies have resulted in impressive figures.

Azure, Microsoft’s cloud service, is gaining market share as organizations move to the cloud. Additionally, Azure Arc has witnessed a 140% increase in customers, totaling 21K. The company provides services for the Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) database, further simplifying customer migration and contributing to Azure’s allure as a preferred cloud provider.

Finally, Microsoft’s focus on consolidating its Microsoft Intelligent Data Platform has attracted significant adoption, with over 73% of the Fortune 1000 currently using three or more data solutions. Lastly, over 16K customers have actively used Microsoft Fabric.

This includes more than 50% of the Fortune 500, indicating the platform’s efficacy in unifying computing, storage, and governance for analytical purposes. MSFT easily makes any list of millionaire-maker stocks.

Alphabet (GOOG)

YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), continues to be a thriving platform for advertising revenue.

The revenues from YouTube advertising surged to $8 billion, marking a substantial 12% year-on-year growth (Q3 2023). This growth was driven by both brand advertising and direct response initiatives.

The platform’s broad audience and diverse advertising formats sustain growth. The success of YouTube Shorts and its increasing monetization capabilities, averaging over 70 billion daily views and watched by over 2 billion signed-in users monthly, showcase its potential for revenue expansion.

Alphabet’s diversification strategy is evident in the growth of other revenue streams. Non-advertising revenues from YouTube amount to $8.3 billion and are growing by 21%. This indicates the company’s success in monetizing its subscription services.

Finally, YouTube TV and YouTube Music Premium contributed significantly to this revenue stream, highlighting the company’s efforts to create alternative revenue channels beyond advertising.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) has a strong liquidity position, and substantial investments are pivotal strengths contributing to its stability and growth potential.

As of Q3 2023, the company held $152.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and U.S. Treasury Bills, with $127.6 billion invested in U.S. Treasury Bills. Additionally, investments in equity and fixed-maturity securities (excluding specific investments) amounted to $341.1 billion.

Cash reserves and diversified investments serve multiple purposes. It provides Berkshire Hathaway with liquidity for investments and support during market downturns. The investment portfolio provides protection against market volatility.

Overall, the company’s substantial holdings in U.S. Treasury bills signify a conservative yet secure approach to preserving capital while generating modest returns. Finally, the sizable investments in equity and fixed-maturity securities reflect Berkshire Hathaway’s strategy to deploy capital across various asset classes.

Visa (V)

Visa’s (NYSE:V) establishment of over 500 commercial partnerships with fintechs globally marked a 25% year-over-year increase (Q4 fiscal 2024). This signifies the company’s strategic efforts to collaborate with diverse players in the financial industry.

These partnerships let Visa access fintech innovation and agility. The company grants startups and established players access to Visa’s network, expertise, and resources.

This mutually beneficial collaboration fosters the development of innovative payment solutions. Hence, this expands Visa’s market reach and enhances its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving financial technology landscape.

Visa focuses on expanding merchant locations by 17%, particularly in Latin America, Central Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA).

This underscores the company’s focus on broadening its footprint in high-growth markets. Increasing merchant locations facilitates greater consumer access to Visa’s payment services and drives transaction volumes and revenue growth.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Breaking down JPMorgan Chase’s (NYSE:JPM) performance into segments provides a fundamental perspective on its diversified operations.

For instance, there is a reported net income of $5.3 billion on revenue of $17 billion (Q3 2023). This suggests the strength of this segment in contributing significantly to the company’s overall earnings.

Within Consumer and Community Banking, Banking & Wealth Management showed a substantial 30% year-on-year revenue increase. This is driven by higher net interest income due to increased rates.

The end-of-period deposits down 3% quarter-on-quarter might reflect a strategy shift or market trends. However, based on Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation data, the leadership position in retail deposit share solidifies the company’s market presence and customer trust.

Finally, with revenue up 7% year-on-year, driven by higher NII in Card Services due to increased revolving balances and successful market share recapture in Auto, this segment shows adaptability to market dynamics and customer preferences.

Thus, despite some decreases in revenue in home lending, the company maintained a strategic position by capitalizing on specific market trends and positioning itself as one of the millionaire-maker stocks to buy now.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in GOOG. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

