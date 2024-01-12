Millionaire Roadmap: 3 Stocks With the Potential to Redefine Your Wealth by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Within the great world of markets, there are millionaire maker stocks that have an incomparable trajectory. Despite the passing of the years, these companies continue to improve, innovate and grow in an unstoppable way. In this new economic cycle, investors are likely to find stocks to become a millionaire are well-managed and continuously growing.

These companies are worth considering if you want to grow your wealth and have a robust portfolio. Let’s take a look at these stocks to become a millionaire.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) isn’t just a business, or even a great option in millionaire maker stocks, it’s your travel companion to safely navigate the world of electronic payments.

In the third quarter of 2023 PayPal showed off its financial muscles. Its total payment volume grew 15% to $387.7 billion, and its net revenue grew 8% to $7.4 billion. Operating income and EPS also strutted by growing 8% and a whopping 20%, respectively.

Now, what makes this company not only a financial powerhouse, but also a technology trendsetter? It’s not afraid to invest in innovative companies. Recently, PayPal co-led a $30 million Series B funding round for Mine, a disruptive company in the data privacy space.

Additionally, the company is not just accumulating dollars, it’s investing in a better world. By investing its money in Sweef Capital’s Southeast Asian Women’s Economic Empowerment Fund and the Quona’s Quona Opportunity Fund, PayPal champions the cause of women in the global economic arena.

It’s not just about doing business; it’s about making a positive impact on society.

Petrobras (PBR)

Next on our list of stocks to become a millionaire is Petrobras (NYSE:PBR). One of Brazil’s leading energy companies, Petrobras is attracting investor attention for its recent achievements and strategic moves.

This major player in the oil and gas sector has demonstrated its financial prowess. It maintained a solid recurring EBITDA of $13.7 billion and effectively managed its $61 billion debt. Additionally, the company’s steady cash generation, with an operating cash flow of $11.6 billion, further proves its financial stability. In addition, Petrobras actively contributes to society, having made significant tax and dividend payments totaling R$65.5 billion.

One of Petrobras’ most outstanding achievements is its record production, which reached 3.98 million barrels of oil, 78% of which corresponded to pre-salt production.

The successful start-ups of the Anita Garibaldi FPSO and the Almirante Barroso FPSO underscore Petrobras’ operational excellence. Recently, the Sepetiba FPSO has managed to increase production efficiency and carbon captures, showing the company’s commitment to innovation.

It recently announced the start of production at the FPSO Sepetiba, in the Mero field, underscoring its dedication to sustainable practices.

In addition, the contract with Unigel Participações S.A. highlights a strategic advance in fertilizer production. This aligns with Petrobras’ vision of a sustainable, fair and safe energy transition.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is a prominent company in the technology world, celebrated for its pioneering work in graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence.

The company’s recent financial report is impressive, with record revenues of $18.12 billion in Q3 2023, up 206% year-over-year. Particularly, the company’s data center revenue was up a remarkable 279% year-on-year, reaching $14.51 billion. This exceptional performance has lifted NVDA stock, making it a top choice for investors.

Recently, Nvidia wowed audiences with its latest technology reveals, including GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs, AI-ready notebooks and cutting-edge tools.

The company’s commitment to pushing technological boundaries with a particular focus on generative AI was evident. Its RTX GPUs, with more than 100 million units shipped, are playing a crucial role in this evolving field, as evidenced by innovations such as ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion.

The spotlight on generative AI continued with the unveiling of the Nvidia Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE). The engine brings digital avatars to life using cloud-based or on-premises PC processing. This versatility underscores Nvidia’s dedication to making AI accessible and impactful across multiple platforms.

In a major social breakthrough, Nvidia is advancing healthcare through initiatives such as BioNeMo. This generative AI platform is transforming drug discovery by using AI to represent and analyze molecular structures.

This innovative approach enables researchers to refine its selection of drug candidates, which can save time and costs associated with traditional experiments.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

