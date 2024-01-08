Millionaire-Makers: 3 Soaring Stocks to Transform Your Portfolio by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing isn’t just about numbers; it’s about spotting soaring stocks that promise transformative potential. This article lists millionaire-maker stocks that resemble an investor’s dream. It reveals the strategic moves of three powerhouse companies set to redefine portfolios by 2026.

From the first one’s strategic shift towards owner-direct relationships (ODR) dominance driving revenue, the second one’s remarkable client acquisition and retention strategies and the third one’s explosive sales growth across brands and channels, these insights provide a roadmap to potential market success.

Read more to learn about the meticulous planning, robust execution and projected growth trajectories that position these companies as potential millionaire-makers. Explore how these firms navigate challenges, leverage strengths and project confidence in their sustained performance, offering investors a glimpse into value growth and market dominance.

Limbach Holdings (LMB)

Limbach Holdings’ (NASDAQ:LMB) focus on the ODR segment supports its consistent growth. There is an increasing fraction of ODR to total consolidated revenue, from 48.8% (Q3 2022) to 51.5% (Q3 2023), highlighting the progress of the company’s efforts in this direction.

The 10.3% year-over-year (YoY) growth in ODR revenue, despite general contractor relationships (GCR) being flat, signifies the effectiveness of its strategy in driving overall top-line growth. That shift towards a higher percentage of revenue from ODR aligns with the company’s target of a 50/50 revenue split by 2025. Hence, the current trajectory suggests the company might achieve this target sooner.

At the bottom line, Limbach Holdings’ gross margin expansion can be observed in the ODR segment, with a robust 29.3% gross margin. Even when excluding one-time benefits, the GCR gross margin (19.3%) exceeded the target range (12% to 15%). That demonstrates the company’s ability to maintain strong performance across both segments. Thus, the focus on rigorous project selection and value-added solutions contributes to sustained high margins.

On the other hand, the company’s cash on hand funds the successful completion of acquisitions like ACME Industrial and Industrial Air. This demonstrates both stability and a proactive approach to growth. Thus, the focus on free cash flow, which represents 82% of adjusted EBITDA, indicates efficient capital management.

Finally, Limbach Holdings’ upward revision of adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2023 indicates their confidence in sustained performance. The progression from an initial range of $33 to $37 million to the current range of $42 to $45 million is driven by the consistent execution of their growth levers and the positive contribution from acquisitions. Therefore, this upward trajectory in guidance reflects the strategic initiatives for value growth.

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) has demonstrated impressive growth in worksite employees (WSE). The company added approximately 4.3K YoY (Q3 2023) from net new clients. That expansion reflects the company’s effective execution of strategies to acquire and retain clients. Hence, the significant increase in worksite employees showcases the scalability of Barrett Business Services’ services.

Another key strength for Barrett Business Services is its ability to retain clients. In Q3, client retention exceeded the prior-year quarter and remained more robust than pre-pandemic levels. That highlights the company’s focus on building lasting relationships with its clients. Also, that potentially indicates high satisfaction levels and the perceived value of Barrett Business Services’ services. Fundamentally, client retention may secure existing revenue and breed the potential for upselling additional services.

Furthermore, Barrett Business Services has increased the top of the sales funnel by approximately 75% in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022, representing the effectiveness of the company’s sales strategies. Notably, the growth reflects the company’s ability to attract a larger pool of potential clients, providing a robust foundation for future growth. Thus, a growing sales funnel indicates increased market awareness, lead generation, and potential business opportunities.

Finally, Barrett Business Services has an updated outlook, projecting an increase in gross billings between 4% and 5% and average WSE growth between 2% and 3% for the year. That provides a numeric roadmap for future expectations. Though slightly adjusted, this guidance still maintains a positive trajectory and indicates the company’s edge to sustain value growth.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

To begin with, Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) delivers solid top-line growth. For instance, in Q3 2023, the net sales increased by an impressive 20%. That growth wasn’t limited to a specific region, brand or sales channel, as it was observed across all categories. The noteworthy point is the company’s ability to drive growth in physical stores and digital channels. Hence, this dual-channel progress is crucial in the current retail landscape, where online presence is becoming increasingly important.

Additionally, Abercrombie & Fitch’s brand portfolio demonstrates strong performance, with both Abercrombie and Hollister brands leading to the company’s overall growth. For instance, the Hollister brand has achieved 11% growth in Q3 after a challenging 2022 back-to-school season.

Furthermore, Hollister’s growth is broader than that of a specific region, indicating a well-balanced performance across different markets. The brand’s strategic focus on driving a healthier business in Q3, optimizing gross profit rates through lower freight costs and higher average unit retail from reduced promotions, is evident. Also, the improved inventory (compared to 2022) positions the brand strategically for the holiday season.

On the other hand, the Abercrombie brand delivered a 30% YoY sales increase in Q3, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of sales growth for the brand. Hence, the growth is consistent across genders and sales channels in stores and digital platforms.

Looking forward, Abercrombie & Fitch is confident in its continued momentum, and Q4 2023 may see net sales in the low double digits compared to Q4 2022. Therefore, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the peak holiday season with an accelerated marketing investment, boosting its valuation.

