Millionaire Maker or Market Hype? The Honest Truth About TMC The Metals Company.

Key Points

TMC The Metals Company has been making great strides in 2026, even if its stock has sank 40% on the year.

In the best-case scenario, TMC will have regulatory approval from the U.S. government and a nodule collection system in place before the end of 2027.

The stock is not being driven by market hype right now, which makes it a good time to consider it objectively.

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TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is a deep-sea mining company on a mission to collect polymetallic nodules from the ocean floor.

In less technical terms, polymetallic nodules are rocks rich in valuable minerals, such as nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese. More scientifically, these nodules formed over millions of years by slowly attaching the dissolved metals from seawater onto a hard nucleus, like a shark's tooth or a fragment of fishbone. Today, they sit relatively undisturbed on the ocean floor, an electric vehicle (EV) battery in ore form, ready to be sucked up by TMC's bottom-roving vacuums and processed into battery-grade metals.

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TMC stock has fallen in the direction of its deep-sea endeavors, straight to the bottom of a 52-week low. After rocket-blasting over 450% in 2025, shares have plummeted roughly 49% in 2026.

And yet, many analysts are bullish on the metal stock, believing there could be 188% upside in the near-term.

These mixed-market messages raise the question that investors have to ask whenever a young company feels like it could become a millionaire maker: Is this a rare chance to get in on an emerging market early or a warning that maybe this company will never quite develop beyond the hype?

TMC stock is falling, but the company is progressing

First, let's clear up a common confusion. Although TMC stock has tanked in 2026, the movement of shares is a reflection of general investor sentiment -- from broadly very bullish to more cautious -- rather than a reflection of TMC's progress, market opportunity, and mining business.

Plainly put, TMC is actually undergoing positive change, even against the market's blasé attitude toward its march forward.

In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) advanced its consolidated application into the certification stage. After certification, an environmental impact statement will be prepared, and following a public comment period -- which will get heated, given the tensions around deep-sea mining -- the NOAA will either issue a license and permit to mine, or it won't.

TMC expects this process to conclude before the end of the first quarter of 2027. In the best-case scenario, then, TMC could have a license to mine by this time next year.

That was great news for long-term investors. But then there came more. TMC and its longtime partner Allseas signed a commercial agreement to develop and operate the first commercial nodule collection system. This system will have a production capacity of 3 million wet metric tons per annum with a surface vessel and two collector vehicles.

TMC expects to commission this system in the fourth quarter of 2027. That means TMC could have regulatory approval and equipment to mine by the end of next year.

Murky waters are still ahead

Far from market hype, it's clear that pessimism, indifference, and negative sentiments have clouded TMC's progress. If you've ever considered buying TMC for the long haul, now might be the time to move against the current.

But let's temper expectations: TMC operates in a cyclical, capital-intensive industry. As such, "million maker" might be a stretch. I would buy this stock for long-term gains, but I wouldn't sink the next egg in what will likely be a volatile investment. For me, TMC is the kind of stock that belongs on the speculative side of a diversified portfolio, but not a central holding.

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Steven Porrello has positions in TMC The Metals Company. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.