Millionaire-Maker or Market Hype? The Honest Truth About Oklo

Key Points

Oklo is developing a small nuclear reactor with complementary fuel recycling capabilities.

The company needs to obtain NRC approval and secure HALEU fuel to operate its reactors commercially.

The stock has been overhyped in the past. Interested investors should approach it cautiously.

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Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is a nuclear reactor developer trying to make tiny nuclear power plants that could change how we supply power to the world. These reactors are being engineered to run continuously for years, use recycled nuclear waste as fuel, and generate carbon-free power. They're even designed to be housed in sleek A-frame structures that look more like cabins than nuclear facilities.

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Oklo came to the market in May 2024 with an opening share price of about $15.50. Since then, the nuclear energy stock has, at times, gone absolutely parabolic. Last year, for instance, Oklo gained about 562% between May and mid-October. The stock has largely cooled off -- it's trading more than 60% lower than its all-time highs -- but with a market cap of roughly $12 billion, enthusiasm for this reactor developer hasn't completely worn off.

The pullback in Oklo's share price has made the valuation slightly easier to stomach. Even so, we should still pause and ask: Is Oklo at today's price really the millionaire-maker it was touted to be, or just a cheaper-looking version of a hyped-up story?

A nuclear dream with plenty of buzz, but not fuel

Oklo is essentially an electric utility in the making. It wants to build tiny nuclear reactors -- small enough to fit in a warehouse -- that can power things like data centers, remote towns, military bases, mining sites, and other hard-to-reach places. It doesn't want to sell the reactors outright. It wants to sell electricity to customers under long-term contracts.

The company's flagship reactor design, the Aurora powerhouse, is a liquid-metal-cooled fast reactor with a maximum power level of 75 megawatts electric (MWe). The reactor can use a mix of used nuclear fuel and fresh high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU). Oklo is also developing a nuclear fuel recycling program to complement its reactor technology.

Oklo's story isn't limited to selling electricity. In 2025, it acquired Atomic Alchemy, giving it a potential side door into medical and industrial radioisotopes. That alone probably won't turn Oklo into a giant business overnight, but for a company still waiting for its first reactors to come online, it could start pushing the needle on top-line growth.

The company probably won't start generating significant revenue until it can deploy reactors, and it won't start deploying reactors until it has regulatory approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The company itself is targeting late 2027 or early 2028 for the deployment of its first reactor.

Even if Oklo manages to secure NRC approval and build its first Aurora powerhouse within the next two years, it still has to solve another nuclear problem: fuel. The U.S. doesn't have a robust HALEU supply chain, nor does it have a stockpile of nuclear fuel to support the kind of large-scale deployment needed for Oklo to generate significant revenue.

The momentum around Oklo has framed the company as a deliverer of clean energy for artificial intelligence, yet the basic questions of when it can start building, what fuel it will use, and whether economics even make sense remain unsettled. It's giving the company a lot of credibility, even though the business model remains practically unproven.

Oklo might have the gumption to solve these problems, but until more concrete progress is made, I'm hesitant to call it a millionaire-maker at today's price.

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Steven Porrello has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.