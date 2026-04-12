Millionaire-Maker or Market Hype? The Honest Truth About Oklo

Key Points

Oklo is a pre-revenue nuclear start-up that wants to deploy small reactors for AI data centers.

The company is making its way through the regulatory process, but it hasn't deployed a reactor commercially.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

"Irrational exuberance" was a phrase coined by Alan Greenspan, former chairman of the Federal Reserve, to describe a market driven by enthusiasm rather than fundamental analysis. The term can describe any asset, whether a stock or a piece of property, whose true value is obscured by wishful thinking and bullish sentiment, which prices the asset much higher than it might actually be worth.

If you noticed the headline stock of this piece, you can probably guess where this is going. Oklo (NYSE: OKLO), a nuclear start-up whose backing by Sam Altman and extremely stylish reactor design fueled a feverish market rally in 2025, has now tanked over 40% in 2026.

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In numbers: If you had invested $10,000 at Oklo's peak price in mid-October 2025, your investment would be worth about $2,840 right now.

But let's leave that in the past, and turn our attention to the future. In the midst of this brutal sell-off, is the company's future still worth investing in? Or has Oklo stock already seen its best days?

Oklo's promising (but untested) concept

Oklo was always a risky idea. Not only because its industry is heavily regulated -- no one wants to repeat Chernobyl -- but because its principal idea has never been implemented at the commercial scale to which Oklo aspires.

That "principal idea" is, of course, a micro nuclear reactor. Oklo's version -- the Aurora powerhouse -- is designed to be built in a factory and deployed wherever on-site power generation is needed. It sounds good on paper, especially with demands growing for more and more power, but the reality of it hasn't been tested.

In simple terms, investors don't know how profitable this idea is. We don't know if revenue generated from it will meaningfully surpass operating costs. We don't even know how many customers Oklo will manage to sign, or if it has what it takes to command a large portion of the utility market. These unknowns are on top of the regulatory risks -- most importantly, getting a commercial license -- which have prevented it from generating revenue today.

Despite these unknowns, Oklo carries an $8 billion market cap. That's over double the valuation of Oklo's competitor, NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), which actually has a small reactor design approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Committee (NRC). The fact that NuScale carries a $3 billion market cap despite leading Oklo in the regulatory race speaks volumes about the kind of hype that's been billowing Oklo's sails since going public in 2024.

To cement this point, consider the projected revenue growth for both nuclear energy stocks:

Where my verdict stands on Oklo today

To be honest, I get why investors have been drawn to Oklo. Over the last two years, it has made some massive moves in the artificial intelligence data center space. It has partnered with the Department of Energy to accelerate its licensing timeline, and it is not cash-starved, with about $788 million at the end of 2025.

But at this point, investors have the right to ask: So what? Why should I believe that small nuclear power plants, which make up a small portion of our current energy landscape, will become so dominant that Oklo's value will double or triple from here? Without more concrete evidence, it's hard for me to imagine Oklo's design becoming not just a choice in the future but the preference for off-grid power generation.

With interest rates still high, and competition heating up from other clean energy companies -- such as Bloom Energy -- the current sell-off of Oklo is plenty justified. At this point, it would be more prudent to put investment money in a nuclear energy exchange-traded fund (ETF) than a single pre-revenue company like Oklo.

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Steven Porrello has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.