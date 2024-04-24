Millionaire Bets: 3 Stocks the Smart Money Is Buying Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

For investors, identifying strong strategic potential is necessary for spotting profitable investment prospects. Bearing this in mind, three businesses are captivating the attention of astute investors, offering an attractive chance to create millionaire stocks. These businesses have established strong market positions through calculated risks that should yield generous rewards.

The first business, for instance, has not only significantly increased profitability but also enhanced operational efficiency. This corporation has remarkably boosted its gross profit margin by optimizing its manufacturing processes and product offerings. Similarly, the second business has also excelled in its strategy, focusing on increased profitability and income diversification. Moreover, through adept product management, the company has increased average selling prices (ASP) resulting in higher-value solutions.

Finally, the third company discussed in this article emphasizes income diversification and user development tactics. The business has effectively drawn in and kept high-value consumers, which has led to revenue growth. It reflects the solid increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) and consistent user base growth.

Discover the strategic ambitions and business fundamentals of three companies.

Vislink (VISL)

Source: Lutsenko_Oleksandr / Shutterstock.com

Vislink (NASDAQ:VISL) has proven its dedication to increasing profitability and operational efficiency in recent years. It consistently implements key initiatives including simplifying its operations and products. The effectiveness of these efforts is evident in its gross margin improvement, which increased from 46% in 2022 to 51% in 2023.

Additionally, Vislink demonstrated the efficacy of its operational optimization measures by achieving a boost in gross profit. The company was able to achieve this despite one-time production expenditures associated with the launch of its new products. By streamlining its product selection and unifying production operations, Vislink has improved efficiency and profitability.

Furthermore, comparing 2023 to 2022, there are improvements in operational loss, net loss attributable to common shareholders, and EBITDA. Vislink’s strategic cost control initiatives, operational efficiency, and growing contribution from high-margin industries, including software, services and government contracting, are all reflected in these gains.

Lastly, the business projects a 75% increase in sales in the emerging drone command and control industry. As such, its revenue may hit slightly less than $2 million by 2024. Overall, these projections highlight Vislink’s proactive strategy for seizing up-and-coming market possibilities and propelling revenue growth to become an attractive option among millionaire stocks.

United Microelectronics (UMC)

Source: Ascannio via shutterstock

United Microelectronics’ (NYSE:UMC) top and bottom lines are directly impacted by its capacity to control ASP and product mix. An improved product mix and client portfolio resulted in a single-digit gain in ASP in 2023, demonstrating United Microelectronics’ ability to provide higher-value solutions.

Moreover, the geographic revenue distribution of UMC shows how its sales impact several regions, highlighting its potential for market expansion. With 62% of United Microelectronics’ sales occurring in Asia in Q4 2023, the region emerged as the major revenue generator, followed by North America, which has over 23%. United Microelectronics is still focused on seizing leads in Asia. This is a base factor in the company’s income growth.

Finally, the revenue diversity of United Microelectronics across sectors and applications is indicative of a lower reliance on certain markets or industries. For instance, United Microelectronics strategically diversified to capitalize on new market trends and client demands, as seen by the rise in exposure to categories like automotive and industrial from 14% to 20% year-over-year (YOY).

Opera (OPRA)

Source: bangoland / Shutterstock.com

Opera’s (NASDAQ:OPRA) sharp approach targets high ARPU consumers, producing solid results. In Q4 2023, annualized ARPU increased by 22% YOY and by 10% sequentially to $1.44. This revenue boost comes from high-quality, recurring users, demonstrating Opera’s ability to draw in and hold on to customers.

As of Q4, Opera has 313 million monthly active users and is still growing considerably. Furthermore, growth in high ARPU user categories in North America, South America and Europe, compensates for reductions in low ARPU users in emerging regions. Indeed, high ARPU users are critical to increasing overall profitability, optimizing revenue potential, and boosting customer lifetime value.

Moreover, Opera has diversified its top line and in Q4 advertising revenue held 60% of consolidated income. Furthermore, advertising income increased by 20% YOY, reaching $68 million. Meanwhile, search revenue increased by 15%, marking $45 million. Thanks to a favorable browser environment for advertising and the popularity of the Opera Ads platform, OPRA may soon join the list of millionaire stocks.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Millionaire Bets: 3 Stocks the Smart Money Is Buying Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.