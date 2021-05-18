Million ounce palladium deficit will drive record prices, says Metals Focus
LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The roughly 10 million ounce-a-year palladium market will be undersupplied by around a million ounces in 2021 and the price will average $3,000 an ounce, up 37% from 2020 and the highest on record, consultants Metals Focus said on Tuesday.
The roughly 8 million ounce platinum market would be undersupplied by 68,000 ounces if all investment demand is included and prices would average $1,200 an ounce, up 36% from 2020 and the highest since 2014.
The two metals are used by automakers in engine exhaust systems, where they neutralise harmful emissions. Platinum is also used in other industries and for jewellery and investment.
Both are benefitting from a rebound in global economic growth and tightening emissions standards that force automakers to use more metal per vehicle.
Palladium XPD= was trading at around $2,930 an ounce on Tuesday and platinum XPT= at around $1,220 per ounce.
Following are numbers for 2021 and comparisons.
PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2019
2020
2021F
2020-21 % change
Supply
Mine Production
6,095
4,970
5,957
20%
Autocatalyst Scrap
1,588
1,433
1,462
2%
Electronic Scrap
57
56
58
3%
Jewellery Scrap
476
422
455
8%
Total Supply
8,217
6,881
7,933
15%
Demand
Autocatalyst
2,839
2,368
2,925
24%
Jewellery
2,099
1,820
1,978
9%
Electronics
145
130
127
-2%
Glass
236
370
629
70%
Chemical
694
585
647
11%
Petroleum
219
109
179
65%
Other Industrial
836
732
829
13%
Retail investment
283
586
436
-26%
Total Demand
7,350
6,700
7,751
16%
Physical Surplus/Deficit
867
181
182
0%
Above-Ground Stocks
9,310
9,491
9,673
2%
Identified Stock Changes
Mining company inventories
-2
82
na
Russian state
na
Exchange traded products
991
504
250
-50%
Total Identified Stock Chg.
989
586
250
-57%
Net Market Balance
-122
-405
-68
-83%
Average price $
863
883
1,200
36%
PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)
2019
2020
2021F
2020-21 % change
Supply
Mine Production
7,095
6,384
6,672
5%
Autocatalyst Scrap
2,769
2,598
2,702
4%
Electronic Scrap
386
367
383
4%
Jewellery Scrap
60
61
65
8%
Total Supply
10,311
9,410
9,822
4%
Demand
Autocatalyst
8,878
7,835
9,114
16%
Jewellery
272
174
189
9%
Electronics
837
748
724
-3%
Dental
343
290
258
-11%
Chemical
429
420
470
12%
Other Industrial
116
101
111
11%
Retail investment
9
10
24
137%
Total Demand
10,883
9,578
10,892
14%
Physical Surplus/Deficit
-572
-169
-1,069
534%
Above-Ground Stocks
12,459
12,290
11,221
-9%
Identified Stock Changes
Mining company inventories
-87
202
na
Russian state
-285
na
Exchange traded products
-79
-126
-100
-21%
Total Identified Stock Chg.
-452
76
-100
-232%
Net Market Balance
-121
-244
-969
297%
Average price $
1,537
2,193
3,000
37%
Source: Metals Focus
(Reporting by Peter Hobson)
((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))
