Commodities

Million ounce palladium deficit will drive record prices, says Metals Focus

Contributor
Peter Hobson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

The roughly 10 million ounce-a-year palladium market will be undersupplied by around a million ounces in 2021 and the price will average $3,000 an ounce, up 37% from 2020 and the highest on record, consultants Metals Focus said on Tuesday.

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The roughly 10 million ounce-a-year palladium market will be undersupplied by around a million ounces in 2021 and the price will average $3,000 an ounce, up 37% from 2020 and the highest on record, consultants Metals Focus said on Tuesday.

The roughly 8 million ounce platinum market would be undersupplied by 68,000 ounces if all investment demand is included and prices would average $1,200 an ounce, up 36% from 2020 and the highest since 2014.

The two metals are used by automakers in engine exhaust systems, where they neutralise harmful emissions. Platinum is also used in other industries and for jewellery and investment.

Both are benefitting from a rebound in global economic growth and tightening emissions standards that force automakers to use more metal per vehicle.

Palladium XPD= was trading at around $2,930 an ounce on Tuesday and platinum XPT= at around $1,220 per ounce.

Following are numbers for 2021 and comparisons.

PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

2021F

2020-21 % change

Supply

Mine Production

6,095

4,970

5,957

20%

Autocatalyst Scrap

1,588

1,433

1,462

2%

Electronic Scrap

57

56

58

3%

Jewellery Scrap

476

422

455

8%

Total Supply

8,217

6,881

7,933

15%

Demand

Autocatalyst

2,839

2,368

2,925

24%

Jewellery

2,099

1,820

1,978

9%

Electronics

145

130

127

-2%

Glass

236

370

629

70%

Chemical

694

585

647

11%

Petroleum

219

109

179

65%

Other Industrial

836

732

829

13%

Retail investment

283

586

436

-26%

Total Demand

7,350

6,700

7,751

16%

Physical Surplus/Deficit

867

181

182

0%

Above-Ground Stocks

9,310

9,491

9,673

2%

Identified Stock Changes

Mining company inventories

-2

82

na

Russian state

na

Exchange traded products

991

504

250

-50%

Total Identified Stock Chg.

989

586

250

-57%

Net Market Balance

-122

-405

-68

-83%

Average price $

863

883

1,200

36%

PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

2021F

2020-21 % change

Supply

Mine Production

7,095

6,384

6,672

5%

Autocatalyst Scrap

2,769

2,598

2,702

4%

Electronic Scrap

386

367

383

4%

Jewellery Scrap

60

61

65

8%

Total Supply

10,311

9,410

9,822

4%

Demand

Autocatalyst

8,878

7,835

9,114

16%

Jewellery

272

174

189

9%

Electronics

837

748

724

-3%

Dental

343

290

258

-11%

Chemical

429

420

470

12%

Other Industrial

116

101

111

11%

Retail investment

9

10

24

137%

Total Demand

10,883

9,578

10,892

14%

Physical Surplus/Deficit

-572

-169

-1,069

534%

Above-Ground Stocks

12,459

12,290

11,221

-9%

Identified Stock Changes

Mining company inventories

-87

202

na

Russian state

-285

na

Exchange traded products

-79

-126

-100

-21%

Total Identified Stock Chg.

-452

76

-100

-232%

Net Market Balance

-121

-244

-969

297%

Average price $

1,537

2,193

3,000

37%

Source: Metals Focus

(Reporting by Peter Hobson)

((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular