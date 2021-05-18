Million ounce palladium deficit will drive record prices, says Metals Focus

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - The roughly 10 million ounce-a-year palladium market will be undersupplied by around a million ounces in 2021 and the price will average $3,000 an ounce, up 37% from 2020 and the highest on record, consultants Metals Focus said on Tuesday.

The roughly 8 million ounce platinum market would be undersupplied by 68,000 ounces if all investment demand is included and prices would average $1,200 an ounce, up 36% from 2020 and the highest since 2014.

The two metals are used by automakers in engine exhaust systems, where they neutralise harmful emissions. Platinum is also used in other industries and for jewellery and investment.

Both are benefitting from a rebound in global economic growth and tightening emissions standards that force automakers to use more metal per vehicle.

Palladium XPD= was trading at around $2,930 an ounce on Tuesday and platinum XPT= at around $1,220 per ounce.

Following are numbers for 2021 and comparisons.

PLATINUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019

2020

2021F

2020-21 % change

Supply

Mine Production

6,095

4,970

5,957

20%

Autocatalyst Scrap

1,588

1,433

1,462

2%

Electronic Scrap

57

56

58

3%

Jewellery Scrap

476

422

455

8%

Total Supply

8,217

6,881

7,933

15%

Demand

Autocatalyst

2,839

2,368

2,925

24%

Jewellery

2,099

1,820

1,978

9%

Electronics

145

130

127

-2%

Glass

236

370

629

70%

Chemical

694

585

647

11%

Petroleum

219

109

179

65%

Other Industrial

836

732

829

13%

Retail investment

283

586

436

-26%

Total Demand

7,350

6,700

7,751

16%

Physical Surplus/Deficit

867

181

182

0%

Above-Ground Stocks

9,310

9,491

9,673

2%

Identified Stock Changes

Mining company inventories

-2

82

na

Russian state

na

Exchange traded products

991

504

250

-50%

Total Identified Stock Chg.

989

586

250

-57%

Net Market Balance

-122

-405

-68

-83%

Average price $

863

883

1,200

36%

PALLADIUM (THOUSANDS OF OUNCES)

2019 2020 2021F 2020-21 % change Supply Mine Production 7,095 6,384 6,672 5% Autocatalyst Scrap 2,769 2,598 2,702 4% Electronic Scrap 386 367 383 4% Jewellery Scrap 60 61 65 8% Total Supply 10,311 9,410 9,822 4% Demand Autocatalyst 8,878 7,835 9,114 16% Jewellery 272 174 189 9% Electronics 837 748 724 -3% Dental 343 290 258 -11% Chemical 429 420 470 12% Other Industrial 116 101 111 11% Retail investment 9 10 24 137% Total Demand 10,883 9,578 10,892 14% Physical Surplus/Deficit -572 -169 -1,069 534% Above-Ground Stocks 12,459 12,290 11,221 -9% Identified Stock Changes Mining company inventories -87 202 na Russian state -285 na Exchange traded products -79 -126 -100 -21% Total Identified Stock Chg. -452 76 -100 -232% Net Market Balance -121 -244 -969 297% Average price $ 1,537 2,193 3,000 37% Source: Metals Focus (Reporting by Peter Hobson) ((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

