Million Hope Industries Unveils Board and Committee Structure

November 12, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. (HK:1897) has released an update.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd., a Cayman Islands-based company, has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four key committees. The board includes a mix of non-executive, executive, and independent non-executive directors, with distinct members leading the Audit, Investment, Nomination, and Remuneration Committees. This strategic board structure aims to enhance corporate governance and decision-making processes for the company.

