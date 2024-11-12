Million Hope Industries Appoints New Independent Director

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. (HK:1897) has released an update.

Million Hope Industries Holdings Ltd. has appointed Professor Hao Gang as an independent non-executive director and a member of several board committees, effective November 12, 2024. With extensive experience in management sciences and a strong academic background, Professor Hao brings valuable expertise to the company. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and compliance with listing rules.

