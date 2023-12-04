Million-Dollar Moves: 3 Stocks Attracting Big-Money Attention

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re curious about which stocks millionaires are buying, look no further. Amidst the pulsating heartbeat of the stock market, certain stocks emerge as titans, attracting the gaze of big-money players and seasoned investors. Enter the realm of high-stakes allure, where these three companies stand as beacons of innovation, disruption, and financial magnetism. It’s a narrative of structural metamorphosis, scaling prowess, and electrified ambition that fuels this enthralling tale.

The first one’s imminent transition from partnership to corporation tantalizes the investor community, promising untapped potential in institutional engagement. The second one’s manufacturing feats and inventive strides in electric vehicle (EV) technology showcase an industry giant in the making. Meanwhile, the third one’s strategic maneuvers aim for affordability and herald a global EV revolution through astute partnerships.

These aren’t just stocks but sagas of transformation, resilience, and market dominance. As the financial horizon reshapes, these three stocks serve as avant-garde symbols. They are beckoning investors into a realm where evolution meets opportunity, and innovation forges the path to prosperity.

Stocks Millionaires Are Buying: Viper Energy (VNOM)

Source: Shutterstock

The first stock among stocks millionaires are buying is Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM). Its ownership structure significantly influences its growth prospects. Currently structured as a partnership, Viper Energy’s estimation that only about 2% of its public float is held by index funds is a crucial data point. This comparatively low ownership by index funds suggests less institutional investor involvement in the company than its peers, who average around 30% ownership. Also, this disparity indicates a potential opportunity for Viper Energy to attract more institutional investment, given the advantages of increased trading liquidity and expanded investor interest that may come with converting into a corporation.

Additionally, the proposed conversion from a partnership to a corporation signifies an attempt to enhance the company’s trading liquidity and broaden its potential investor base. A transition to a corporate structure can open doors to a broader range of investors who might have been restricted due to the partnership format. By increasing market participation and interest, Viper Energy aims to capitalize on the benefits of a more diverse investor universe. Therefore, this potentially leads to greater stability in its shareholder base and increased market visibility.

Fundamentally, the recent GRP acquisition represents a pivotal milestone for Viper Energy, significantly expanding its asset base. Acquiring approximately 32,000 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and achieving a daily production level exceeding 25,000 barrels of oil demonstrates a substantial increase in Viper Energy’s operational scale and resource ownership.

Overall, what sets the GRP acquisition apart is its scale and the quality and quantity of the undeveloped inventory it brings, especially in the Northern Midland Basin. The emphasis on this unique characteristic highlights Viper Energy’s strategy to seek out acquisitions that offer substantial potential for long-term returns.

Rivian (RIVN)

Source: James Yarbrough / Shutterstock.com

Rivian’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) ability to manufacture at scale is a significant strength and probably one of the many reasons it’s among stocks millionaires are buying. The production of 16,304 vehicles and delivery of 15,564 vehicles during the third quarter indicate a robust operational capacity. This production capability demonstrates the company’s capacity to meet consumer demand and indicates its efficiency in the manufacturing process. Achieving these numbers within a quarter reflects a commendable acceleration in output. It underscores Rivian’s capacity to scale production to meet market demands efficiently.

Furthermore, Rivian’s consistent production growth across consecutive quarters signifies the company’s operational maturity. Such growth rates are essential to a company’s potential to capture a substantial market share. Scaling production is pivotal in the EV space, considering the increasing consumer interest and the competitive landscape.

Additionally, Rivian’s focus on innovation and product diversification is evident in their introduction of the Max Pack variant with an extended range of up to 410 miles and the rollout of multiple over-the-air updates. These initiatives demonstrate Rivian’s dedication to enhancing its product offerings, addressing consumer needs, and staying ahead of market trends.

Moreover, the focus on over-the-air updates enhances the driving experience and signifies the company’s technological agility and adaptability. Continuously improving software and features aligns with the evolving needs of tech-savvy consumers, setting Rivian apart from conventional automotive manufacturers.

Finally, the amended agreement with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) allows Rivian to sell commercial vans to other customers. This indicates the company’s ability to leverage strategic partnerships to expand its market reach. Lastly, the company collaborates with a diverse potential fleet of customers to launch pilot programs. Therefore, this underscores Rivian’s proactive approach to tapping into various market segments beyond individual consumers.

Stellantis (STLA)

Source: Antonello Marangi / Shutterstock.com

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is last on the list of stocks millionaires are buying right now. Its robust performance in the EV segment is a standout highlight. The company witnessed an impressive 50% growth in low-emission vehicle (LEV) sales during the quarter. Additionally, the company reclaimed the number 2 position in battery EV (BEV) sales within the Europe 30 markets. It is signaling its focus on EV innovation and competitiveness in this rapidly evolving market segment.

The substantial growth in LEV sales indicates a strong consumer inclination towards eco-friendly vehicles. It portrays Stellantis’ ability to meet evolving consumer preferences. Regaining the number 2 spot in BEV sales demonstrates the company’s agility and competitive spirit in the EV market, especially against notable competitors like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

One of Stellantis’ strategic moves involves launching affordable EVs in the European market. The introduction of the all-new Citroen E-C3, priced below EUR 25,000, signifies the company’s focus on making EVs more accessible to a broader consumer base. Moreover, plans to introduce an urban variant priced under EUR 20,000 by 2025 further solidify Stellantis’ dedication to affordability in the EV space.

Fundamentally, this pricing strategy is poised to enhance consumer adoption of EVs, addressing a critical barrier — affordability. Stellantis’ strategic partnership with Leapmotor (HK:9863), a Chinese EV pure-player, represents a significant move to expand its EV market presence globally. With a planned EUR 1.5 billion investment for a 20% equity stake, the company aims to create a Stellantis-led joint venture, leveraging Leapmotor’s technology and market position.

Finally, this partnership provides Stellantis a platform to explore new growth avenues by accessing Leapmotor’s technology. It aims to capitalize on the rising trend of EV exports, which is expected to double by 2030. Lastly, Stellantis plans to participate in Leapmotor’s growth within China, tapping into the immense potential of the world’s largest car market.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Million-Dollar Moves: 3 Stocks Attracting Big-Money Attention appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.