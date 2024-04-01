Million-Dollar Bets: 3 Under-$15 Stocks With Massive Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Three under-$15 stocks stand out in the stock market for their massive potential and strategic positioning across diverse sectors. They have all carved unique paths towards growth. Each presents distinct yet compelling investment opportunities.

On the list, the first one emerges as a frontrunner in the pharmaceutical landscape, with a relentless pursuit of innovation in ocular treatments. Through aggressive advancements in its clinical pipeline, the company anticipates pivotal clinical results in the near term.

Meanwhile, the second one shines in the financial sector with its remarkable customer growth and engagement strategies. Surpassing the milestone of 30 million active clients, the company exhibits a strong foothold in the competitive banking industry.

Lastly, the third one navigates the cannabis market. The company is leveraging its extensive retail footprint and robust e-commerce presence to derive top-line growth. As the cannabis industry continues to evolve and gain mainstream acceptance, the company may capitalize on this growing demand.

Explore these companies’ strategic initiatives and financial prospects. Learn the fundamentals behind the massive return potential they present.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

Source: Barone Firenze/Shutterstock.com

The strategic efforts and pipeline advances of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) are critical to the company’s future growth and market presence. As part of the AXPAXLI Phase 3 SOL-1 study for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), Ocular Therapeutix is aggressively developing its clinical pipeline, and screening is now taking place. Furthermore, Q2 2024 is anticipated to bring top-line clinical results for PAXTRAVA in glaucoma and AXPAXLI in diabetic retinopathy.

Additionally, advancing clinical studies are essential to verify the effectiveness and security of Ocular Therapeutics experimental treatments. Good clinical results can result in market access, regulatory clearances, and income generation. Moreover, developing several clinical studies simultaneously reduces risk and diversifies the company’s product line.

Ocular Therapeutix delivered $14.8 million in net revenue for Q4 2023, a 5% year-over-year (YOY) increase. Compared to 2022, overall net revenue for 2023 was $58.4 million, a 13.4% YOY increase.

Overall, the steady rise in total net revenue shows the company’s capacity to generate product sales and monetize its products efficiently. Hence, this revenue increase validates the company’s commercialization initiatives and the growing demand for Ocular Therapeutix’s medicines, such as DEXTENZA.

Inter & Co. Inc. (INTR)

Source: Hermin / Shutterstock.com

Inter (NASDAQ:INTR) has shown considerable customer growth and engagement, which is essential for maintaining quick expansion. Inter’s outstanding client acquisition figures attest to its ability to draw in and keep customers. The corporation surpassed 30 million active clients in 2023, adding roughly 4 million. This is consistent with its aggressive 60-30-30 plan, suggesting Inter is headed toward meeting its long-term growth objectives.

Furthermore, Inter’s activation rate is a crucial indicator of how well it engages customers. With a record activation rate of 54%, the firm accomplished a noteworthy quarter-over-quarter gain of 135 basis points. This upward trend implies that Inter’s product offers and onboarding procedures are well-received by clients, resulting in increased levels of engagement.

Moreover, Inter has seen notable growth rates due to its concentration on high-return-on-equity (ROE) products such as home equity loans and FGTS. Thus, the YOY growth rates of 190% and 42% for these products demonstrate Inter’s ability to seize profitable lending opportunities and the products’ appeal among borrowers.

Overall, Inter prioritizes capital allocation to ROE-accretive goods, which improves portfolio performance and profitability and raises values.

High Tide (HITI)

Source: iQoncept / Shutterstock.com

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) has a solid operational edge and financial standing, as evidenced by its record-adjusted EBITDA. The company had an adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million in Q1 2024, a boost of 25% sequentially and 90% YOY. Fundamentally, the increase in adjusted EBITDA highlights High Tide’s capacity to provide steady revenue growth and optimize operational effectiveness.

Additionally, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 8.1% in Q1, demonstrating ongoing bottom-line improvements. High Tide’s sharp EBITDA margin performance may be attributed to its concentration on cutting-edge business strategies, such as its discount club idea and stringent cost controls.

Furthermore, two key differentiators that set High Tide apart from rivals and propel its growth trajectory are its creative retail strategy and market share expansion tactics. The Cabana Club and ELITE membership programs, part of the company’s discount club idea, have proven crucial in increasing consumer engagement and loyalty.

For instance, High Tide has shown the efficacy of its retail approach in generating sales growth and exceeding the industry. Therefore, total same-store sales rose 103% in January 2024 compared to October 2021.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Million-Dollar Bets: 3 Under-$15 Stocks With Massive Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.