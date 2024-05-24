Millicom Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) has released an update.

Millicom International Cellular S.A. successfully held its Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings, resulting in the adoption of all proposed resolutions, including the election of new directors and approval of various financial allocations and governance changes. Shareholders approved the annual and consolidated accounts, set aside funds for legal reserves, and endorsed the Share Repurchase Plan, among other key decisions. The company also announced the introduction of new board members, Justine Dimovic and Maxime Lombardini, bringing valuable experience and skills in finance and telecommunications respectively.

