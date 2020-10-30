Millicom Posts Narrower Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Millicom reported a third quarter net loss to owners of $51 million compared to a loss of $131 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.50 compared to a loss of $1.30 per share.

Third quarter revenue was $1.03 billion, down 6.5% from previous year. Service revenue declined 3.1% organically, for the quarter.

Millicom reported record customer net additions in both Mobile (1.7 million) and Cable (157,000), driven in part by the reconnection of many customers who had temporarily benefited from the company's lifeline services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.