MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA Earnings Results: $TIGO Reports Quarterly Earnings

MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA ($TIGO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, missing estimates of $0.71 by $0.51. The company also reported revenue of $1,428,000,000, missing estimates of $1,496,059,500 by $-68,059,500.
MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 2,411,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,305,537
- MANGROVE PARTNERS IM, LLC added 273,463 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,839,309
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 246,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,164,889
- MORNINGSTAR INVESTMENT SERVICES LLC removed 122,003 shares (-92.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,051,295
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC removed 96,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,619,439
- RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC removed 71,426 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,786,364
- BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP added 68,061 shares (+1.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,702,205
