MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA Earnings Preview: Recent $TIGO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA ($TIGO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,507,560,000 and earnings of $0.90 per share.
MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of MILLICOM INTL CELLULAR SA stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,426,347 shares (+7978.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,445,523
- SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/ added 2,411,257 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,305,537
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 759,786 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,998,722
- MANGROVE PARTNERS IM, LLC added 273,463 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,839,309
- PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 246,497 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,164,889
- KLP KAPITALFORVALTNING AS added 106,067 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,210,648
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC added 97,277 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,944,574
