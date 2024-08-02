Millicom International Swings To Profit In Q2

(RTTNews) - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) reported Friday net profit for the second quarter of $78 million or $0.46 per share, compared to a net loss of $22 million or $0.13 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter grew 4.7 percent to $1.46 billion from $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenue was up 1.4 percent.

On average, analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.50 per share on revenues of $1.48 billion for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.