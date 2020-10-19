Markets

Millicom International Issues Trading Update - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Millicom International Cellular S.A. (MICC, MIICF.PK), a provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa, said the improved trend that began in June has continued throughout the third quarter, with most business lines and most countries experiencing better performance in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2020, although key indicators generally remained meaningfully below pre-COVID levels.

The company's operating and financial performance was severely impacted by COVID-19 beginning in mid-March 2020.

Millicom will issue its third quarter results on October 30, 2020.

