Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Price Target Increased by 15.24% to 68.55

The average one-year price target for Millicom International Cellular (NasdaqGS:TIGO) has been revised to $68.55 / share. This is an increase of 15.24% from the prior estimate of $59.49 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $93.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.54% from the latest reported closing price of $73.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 333 funds or institutions reporting positions in Millicom International Cellular. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIGO is 0.15%, an increase of 36.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.70% to 72,849K shares. The put/call ratio of TIGO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,133K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,449K shares , representing a decrease of 3.88%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,714K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,460K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 24.39% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,936K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,832K shares , representing a decrease of 18.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 50.41% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 4,837K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,835K shares , representing a decrease of 20.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,860K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIGO by 24.90% over the last quarter.

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