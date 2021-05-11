Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 92% Share Price Gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) share price is up 92% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 48% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 32% in the last three years.

Because Millicom International Cellular made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Millicom International Cellular actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 5.0%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 92% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

NasdaqGS:TIGO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 11th 2021

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Millicom International Cellular has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 92% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 1.1% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Millicom International Cellular that you should be aware of.

