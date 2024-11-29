News & Insights

Millicom to Focus on NASDAQ U.S. and Boost Shareholder Value

November 29, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) has released an update.

Millicom International Cellular SA is set to streamline its stock listing by delisting Swedish Depositary Receipts from Nasdaq Stockholm to focus on NASDAQ U.S., aiming to enhance liquidity and attract investors. Additionally, the company has announced a $150 million share repurchase program and a $1.00 per share interim dividend, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholder value. These moves are part of Millicom’s strategy to simplify its corporate structure and improve capital access.

