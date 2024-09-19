Millicom Chair Mauricio Ramos Steps Down; Appoints Maxime Lombardini As Non-Executive Interim Chair

(RTTNews) - Millicom (TIGO) announced that Mauricio Ramos will step down from his roles of director and Chair of Millicom Board of Directors on September 30, 2024.

The company appointed Maxime Lombardini to act as Interim Chair of the Board. A Nominations Committee will be convened and work to submit a proposal for election of a Chair of the Board to the next annual general meeting of Millicom shareholders.

The company noted that Lombardini will immediately assume the position of Interim Non-Executive Chair of the Board and will simultaneously step down as COO and President of the Company. Lombardini has been the COO and President of Millicom since September 2023.

