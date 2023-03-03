MillerKnoll (MLKN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.45, changing hands as high as $24.46 per share. MillerKnoll Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLKN's low point in its 52 week range is $15.54 per share, with $38.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.