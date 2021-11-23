MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

MillerKnoll, Inc. (MLKN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased MLKN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MLKN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.01, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLKN was $42.01, representing a -18.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.25 and a 28.59% increase over the 52 week low of $32.67.

MLKN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). MLKN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mlkn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.