MILLERKNOLL Earnings Results: $MLKN Reports Quarterly Earnings

MILLERKNOLL ($MLKN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.60 per share, beating estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $961,800,000, beating estimates of $931,974,000 by $29,826,000.
MILLERKNOLL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of MILLERKNOLL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 3,567,013 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,578,823
- FMR LLC added 1,396,643 shares (+87.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,731,747
- HENNESSY ADVISORS INC removed 1,344,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,372,255
- SCHARF INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 814,654 shares (-96.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,592,477
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 552,293 shares (+148.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,570,888
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 531,396 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,170,919
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 521,018 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,972,284
MILLERKNOLL Government Contracts
We have seen $10,296,875 of award payments to $MLKN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NATIONAL FURNITURE PROCUREMENT - SYSTEMS AND MODULAR FURNITURE: $955,158
- OFFICE FURNITURE: $820,061
- CLIN 0001 PRODUCT SERVICES 17-A-0002: $795,893
- IMMSS SYSTEMS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES, CON: $642,112
- PROCUREMENT REQUEST FOR A CONTRACT TO PAY FOR FURNITURE REFRESH AT THE SAN FRANCISCO OFFICE. TOTAL AMOUNT...: $484,327
