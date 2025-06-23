MILLERKNOLL Earnings Preview: Recent $MLKN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MILLERKNOLL ($MLKN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $931,974,000 and earnings of $0.45 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MLKN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MILLERKNOLL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of MILLERKNOLL stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MILLERKNOLL Government Contracts

We have seen $10,296,875 of award payments to $MLKN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.