MillerKnoll Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLKN

In trading on Thursday, shares of MillerKnoll Inc (Symbol: MLKN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.44, changing hands as low as $19.18 per share. MillerKnoll Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MLKN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.20 per share, with $32.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.19.
