Miller Richard A Md Increases Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

Fintel reports that Miller Richard A Md has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.11MM shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS). This represents 6.45% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.61MM shares and 5.45% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.10% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.82% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is $2.89. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.68. The average price target represents an increase of 255.82% from its latest reported closing price of $0.81.

The projected annual revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corvus Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 9.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRVS is 0.03%, a decrease of 14.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.42% to 22,568K shares. The put/call ratio of CRVS is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 6,944K shares representing 14.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 3,276K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 2,384K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,214K shares, representing an increase of 7.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,265K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares, representing a decrease of 18.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRVS by 33.59% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 1,371K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Corvus' lead product candidate is CPI-006, a humanized monoclonal antibody directed against CD73 that has exhibited immunomodulatory activity and activation of immune cells in preclinical studies. CPI-006 is being evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and in a multicenter Phase 1/1b oncology clinical trial as a single agent, in combination with ciforadenant and pembrolizumab. The Company's second clinical program, CPI-818, is an investigational, oral, small molecule drug that selectively inhibited ITK in preclinical studies, and is in a multicenter Phase 1/1b clinical trial in patients with several types of T-cell lymphomas. Its third clinical program, ciforadenant (CPI-444), is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the A2A receptor.

