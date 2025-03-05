MILLER INDUSTRIES|TN Earnings Results: $MLR Reports Quarterly Earnings

MILLER INDUSTRIES|TN ($MLR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, missing estimates of $1.20 by $0.29. The company also reported revenue of $221,910,000, missing estimates of $293,203,000 by $-71,293,000.
MILLER INDUSTRIES|TN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of MILLER INDUSTRIES|TN stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 496,127 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,426,860
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 148,079 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,678,443
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 143,304 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,366,349
- ADVISORY RESEARCH INC removed 99,291 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,489,659
- FMR LLC added 73,705 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,817,358
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 72,012 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,706,704
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 67,578 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,122,258
