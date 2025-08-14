Miller Industries To Slash About 150 Jobs Across Three Manufacturing Facilities

(RTTNews) - Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) announced Thursday that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 150 positions across three manufacturing facilities as part of a comprehensive cost reduction plan designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the Company's long-term success.

The Company said it is committed to supporting affected employees during this transition by offering financial and benefit assistance, as well as outplacement and career transition resources to help affected employees navigate these changes.

This workforce reduction reflects ongoing challenges in the market, including reduced retail sales and lower order intake. The Company believes these actions will strengthen the Company's competitive position as market conditions improve.

