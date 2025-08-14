Markets
MLR

Miller Industries To Slash About 150 Jobs Across Three Manufacturing Facilities

August 14, 2025 — 08:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Miller Industries, Inc. (MLR) announced Thursday that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 150 positions across three manufacturing facilities as part of a comprehensive cost reduction plan designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the Company's long-term success.

The Company said it is committed to supporting affected employees during this transition by offering financial and benefit assistance, as well as outplacement and career transition resources to help affected employees navigate these changes.

This workforce reduction reflects ongoing challenges in the market, including reduced retail sales and lower order intake. The Company believes these actions will strengthen the Company's competitive position as market conditions improve.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.