Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Miller Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$34m ÷ (US$409m - US$114m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Miller Industries has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 10% generated by the Machinery industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Miller Industries' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Miller Industries has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Miller Industries doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 12%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line On Miller Industries' ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Miller Industries' reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

