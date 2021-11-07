Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.18

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.18 per share on the 13th of December. This makes the dividend yield 1.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Miller Industries' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Miller Industries was quite comfortably covering its dividend with earnings and it was paying more than 75% of its free cash flow to shareholders. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 5.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 31% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Miller Industries Has A Solid Track Record

NYSE:MLR Historic Dividend November 7th 2021

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.10 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 22% over that duration. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Miller Industries Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Miller Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.6% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Miller Industries' prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Miller Industries' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Miller Industries management tenure, salary, and performance. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

