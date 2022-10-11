Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) investors are sitting on a loss of 35% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 36%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 22%. We note that it has not been easy for shareholders over three years, either; the share price is down 32% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 9.1% in thirty days. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 11% in the same time.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unfortunately Miller Industries reported an EPS drop of 56% for the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 36% the share price fall. So despite the weak per-share profits, some investors are probably relieved the situation wasn't more difficult.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free interactive report on Miller Industries' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Miller Industries shareholders are down 35% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 22%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Miller Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Miller Industries (at least 2 which are potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

