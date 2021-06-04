Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.18

The board of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 14th of June, with investors receiving US$0.18 per share. This makes the dividend yield 2.2%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Miller Industries' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, Miller Industries' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 11.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Miller Industries Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.10, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.72. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 22% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Miller Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. Miller Industries definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Miller Industries Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Miller Industries management tenure, salary, and performance. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

